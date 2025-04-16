Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XDEC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS XDEC opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $220.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.40.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

