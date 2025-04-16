Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 21.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 22.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $97.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

