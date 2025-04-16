Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 107,254 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,254 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $15,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

