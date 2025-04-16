Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,368 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Power Integrations worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,909,000 after buying an additional 114,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,879,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $488,557.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,580 shares in the company, valued at $30,231,790.20. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,420.85. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.