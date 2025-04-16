Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,178 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,178 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,262,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 239,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,850,000 after buying an additional 203,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after buying an additional 185,435 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102,908.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 162,596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

