Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 203,969 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 203,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $303,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

NYSE ST opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

