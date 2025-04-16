Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 288,615 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,615 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

