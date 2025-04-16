Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,978 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Oshkosh worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,035,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

