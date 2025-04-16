Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,396 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $17,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

