Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Valmont Industries worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,007,000 after acquiring an additional 94,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,428,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,910,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $282.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

