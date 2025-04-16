Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 669 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $469,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,159.40. This trade represents a 25.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and have sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.46 and a 200 day moving average of $141.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $179.09.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.