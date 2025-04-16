Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,474 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of A. O. Smith worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,972,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $7,015,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,562.85. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

