EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Insider Buys £1,113.16 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Gray bought 6,548 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,113.16 ($1,473.21).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:ESO opened at GBX 140 ($1.85) on Wednesday. EPE Special Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 191 ($2.53). The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14,000.00 and a beta of 0.90.

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 0.29 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. EPE Special Opportunities had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

