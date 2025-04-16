ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Position Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $11,082,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $8,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 16.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,987,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ePlus by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Up 0.5 %

PLUS opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

ePlus Company Profile



ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

