Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Exagen Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ XGN opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. Exagen has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Get Exagen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exagen by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exagen

Exagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.