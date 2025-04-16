FB Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FBLA) Lock-Up Period To End on April 21st

FB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 21st. FB Bancorp had issued 19,837,500 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $198,375,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of FB Bancorp’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FB Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FBLA stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. FB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12.

Institutional Trading of FB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

About FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

