Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 11,175 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 7,072.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,196,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,794,000 after acquiring an additional 417,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In related news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. This trade represents a 10.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Coastal Financial from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

