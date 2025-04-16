Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of DXP Enterprises worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other news, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $448,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,768.75. This trade represents a 9.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Little acquired 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,002,941.10. This trade represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $1,139,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.29. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $107.06.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.