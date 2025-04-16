Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,774 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 179,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, CFO Paul Kim purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 348,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. This trade represents a 40.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

