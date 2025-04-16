Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 722 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 77.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 222.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tennant by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. Tennant has a one year low of $67.80 and a one year high of $119.71.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Tennant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNC. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,936.60. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,262.18. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

