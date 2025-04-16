Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 213,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $18,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 43.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,481,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after buying an additional 1,059,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,440,000 after acquiring an additional 774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. The trade was a 2.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,559.20. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

HL stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

