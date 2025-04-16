Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Penumbra by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.93.

NYSE:PEN opened at $272.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $172,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,304.77. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total transaction of $141,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,270.72. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,236 shares of company stock worth $31,222,390 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

