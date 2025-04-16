Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of Ladder Capital worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 197,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 414,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LADR opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.44. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

