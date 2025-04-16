Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.57%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

