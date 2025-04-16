Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 94,192 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 101,179 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PBH opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

