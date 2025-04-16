Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,042 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

