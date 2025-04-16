Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,605 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 507,008 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

