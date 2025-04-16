Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,030. The trade was a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $257.97 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.85 and a 200 day moving average of $281.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

