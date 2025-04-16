Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,826,000 after acquiring an additional 129,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,625,000 after buying an additional 718,717 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 927,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,935 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.81 million, a P/E ratio of 247.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

