Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

