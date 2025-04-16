Federated Hermes Inc. Has $765,000 Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

AMLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.53. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 21,490 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $74,570.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,355,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,642,821.60. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $43,114.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,375 shares in the company, valued at $674,481.25. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,509 shares of company stock valued at $222,586 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

