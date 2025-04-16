Federated Hermes Inc. Has $893,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,131 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,784,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,532,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after buying an additional 777,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of CG opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

