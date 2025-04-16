Federated Hermes Inc. Has $935,000 Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ecovyst worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ecovyst by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE ECVT opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

