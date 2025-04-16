Federated Hermes Inc. Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.97.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

