Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Invesco LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADM opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

