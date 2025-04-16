Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 510,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.91.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.0 %

LAD stock opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $405.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total value of $72,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,219.48. This represents a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $80,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $362,444.40. This trade represents a 18.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,246 shares of company stock valued at $433,724. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.