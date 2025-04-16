Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,054,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 785,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,885,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,294. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ORI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORI

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.2 %

ORI opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.