Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 316,555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12,321.0% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 403,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,142,000 after purchasing an additional 400,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $52,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,395,000 after buying an additional 203,011 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Repligen by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,508,000 after buying an additional 191,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $24,034,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -248.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $102.97 and a 12-month high of $182.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average of $146.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

