Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,778 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,691,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,526,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,882,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,771,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,175,000 after purchasing an additional 178,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BERY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

