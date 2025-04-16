Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 24.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $310,605.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,009.28. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $2,257,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,177.28. The trade was a 39.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

SKX stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

