Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 348 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 81.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,303,000 after buying an additional 385,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,774,000 after acquiring an additional 229,179 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 65,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $12,131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,862,200. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.