Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,680,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,487,000 after acquiring an additional 870,622 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,676,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Permian Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,442,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,209,000 after purchasing an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Permian Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,631,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,025,000 after acquiring an additional 909,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,299,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,480,000 after purchasing an additional 172,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,525.36. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

