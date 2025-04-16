Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 74,004 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.62.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

