Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

