Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $266.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.08 and a 200-day moving average of $238.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $304.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

