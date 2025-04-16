Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,182 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Range Resources by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

