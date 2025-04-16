Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 25,356 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,356 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $39,626,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 659,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 598,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,408,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 589,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

GT stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

