Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,060 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in O-I Glass by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

