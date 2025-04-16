Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,161 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after acquiring an additional 91,797 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Insider Activity

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

