Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 453 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $2,645,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,746,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $5,787,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,160,080 shares in the company, valued at $568,868,356. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.